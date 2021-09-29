Turner announces departure from the Brazilian Championship from 2022 – Prisma

Turner announced this Tuesday that it will not fight for the broadcasting rights of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, starting in 2022. It also stated that the decision will not affect the current edition of the tournament. It is evident that information of this magnitude already creates a series of uncertainties regarding the future of their teams.

The company broadcast the tournament since 2019, making contracts individually with the participating clubs, and had agreements until 2024, but it had already been warning everyone that it would take its team out of the field. Today’s statement was just a simple formality.

See the statement released by the company:

“Turner International Latin America, Inc. – WarnerMedia Group, a leading company in the media, news and entertainment, informs that it will not exercise the right to broadcast the Brazilian Series A Championship, under the TNT Sports brand from 2022. A decision will not affect the current edition of the tournament, which will be broadcast with the same quality as always on PayTV by TNT and on the digital platforms Estádio TNT Sports and HBO Max, until December 2021.

The decision, supported by the exit clause provided for in the contract, was taken because the offer of fragmented transmission of the Brazilian Football Championship does not allow the company to provide a full experience to its subscribers. With widespread sales to open TV and other platforms, in addition to other limiting factors such as the lack of exclusive games and blackouts, the current model is not sustainable for the company.

WarnerMedia Latin America reinforces its commitment to local content and continues to believe in sport as an exceptional platform to generate emotional connections with the audience. In this sense, it will continue working to acquire broadcasting rights that meet our strategy of prioritizing investments in more complete content and providing the best user experience, under the TNT Sports slogan, “Passion without Limits”.

We are immensely grateful to all those who participated in this project for sharing with us unique moments that only football can create. To our partner clubs, we want to express our gratitude and desire for success, on and off the field. To our passionate football fans, we want to reiterate our commitment to delivering quality content, with an ever-increasing range of competitions throughout Brazil.”