Turner will not broadcast the Brazilian Championship from 2022 – 28/09/2021 – Sport

Turner announced this Tuesday (28) that it will waive the right to broadcast the Brazilian Championship from 2022 onwards.

Among the 20 teams that compete in Serie A this year, the company has a contract with Palmeiras, Santos, Athletico, Juventude, Fortaleza, Ceará and Bahia. When these teams face off, it can broadcast the matches on closed TV, usually on TNT Sports or HBO Max.

Turner guarantees that it will continue to exercise its right to show the confrontations in this year’s edition, which ends on December 5th.

“The decision, supported by the exit clause provided for in the contract, was taken because the offer of fragmented transmission of the Brazilian Football Championship does not allow the company to provide a full experience to its subscribers. With widespread sales for open TV and other platforms, in addition to other limiting factors, such as the lack of exclusive games and blackouts, the current model is not sustainable for the company”, says a statement released by the company.

The contract signed by the clubs with Turner entered into force in 2019 and would be valid until 2024. There was a renegotiation in 2020, with the possibility of the company withdrawing from the market in 2022.

The associations are once again the owners of their rights to the Brazilian on closed TV and can negotiate them. The only possible option, at the moment, is Grupo Globo. All but Athletico already have agreements with the national communication conglomerate for games on open TV, internet and pay-per-view.

Since 2020 Turner has been trying to get rid of the contract that made it spend around R$ 200 million a year. The problems started when the other teams complained of having received R$ 40 million in gloves, while Palmeiras pocketed R$ 100 million. Turner denied that the difference of R$ 60 million referred to the Brazilian contract. It would be for the sale of international friendlies. No other leaders involved in the negotiation believed it.

Just over a year after the agreement came into effect, the American company also changed course. It closed Esporte Interativo, its specialized sports arm, and favored broadcasts on entertainment channels such as TNT, Space and, later, HBO Max.

Other facts mentioned by the company in its note, such as the lack of exclusivity and blackouts, were already known at the time of signing the contract. Turner games could be broadcast by Globo on open TV or pay-per-view (except Athletico in the latter case). There was also the impossibility of showing them to the city where the match would take place.

Turner’s withdrawal reinforces the argument that Globo presented to the clubs when the American brand began to enter the football market: it could be a passing adventure for a conglomerate with no sporting tradition in the country and that could leave the teams down. That’s what happened after three years.

But, for several months, the threat worried Globo, used to reigning alone in the transmission of national football. The broadcaster even put reductions in values ​​in the contracts of the teams that signed with Turner. The argument was that having accepted the competitor’s offer on closed TV limited Globo’s ability to handle broadcasts on its different platforms.

Almost all clubs accepted the reducers. Palmeiras and Athletico were exceptions.