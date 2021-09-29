TV Gazeta journalist attacked by Atlético-MG fan

The reporter Alexandre Silvestre, from Gazette TV, was attacked by a supporter of Atlético-MG after the classification of Palmeiras on Tuesday night, in Belo Horizonte.

The journalist was on the outskirts of Mineirão showing live the movement of the fans participating in the live Live Show Sports Gazette. When he showed a group of athletics to the table, Silvestre ended up being harassed.



The reporter then walked away and looked for police officers, who dispersed the fans. After that, a few meters from the police, the journalist resumed his work on the live, until he noticed the approach of two fans.

“One of them came with his helmet in his hand to hit my face, but I dodged and hit my shoulder. My cell phone fell. The police noticed the movement and went after the guy,” he declared.

Silvestre recognized the aggressor and filed an electronic police report. “The policeman asked me if I wanted to go to the police station to prosecute him, but I explained that I don’t want that energy for my life. The police were very supportive until I left.”

As the authorities explained to the reporter, the fan who hit him and the other one who was with him were taken to the police station to sign a circumstantial term. After what happened, Alexandre Silvestre is doing well.

