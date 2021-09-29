TV Globo cancels Malhao, which goes off the air after 26 years

TV Globo cancels Malhao after 26 years and 27 seasons (photo: Divulgao)

THE



TV Globo



hit the gavel and decided to cancel the soap opera





mallet





, on the air for 26 years on the broadcaster’s grid. In all, there were 27 seasons of the attraction, which will be replaced by news that are already being discussed internally. The information is from the columnist



Patricia Kogut



.

The next unsung season of



mallet



In fact, it was already in the production phase, but it was canceled and a new schedule for Globo’s afternoons is being developed. It should debut after the season rerun





Dreams





finish. The professionals involved began to be notified this Tuesday (28/09).

Over the various seasons and versions of the telenovela, many actors and characters stood out and the production occupied an important place in Brazilian teen entertainment. Names such as Marjorie Estiano, Cau Reymond, Daniele Suzuki, Jos Loreto, Fiuk, caro Silva and Sophie Charlotte, among many others, went through



mallet



.

Malhao boosted the emergence of several TV Globo actors (photo: Divugao/TV Globo/Montagem)

Another name that also went through the attraction was



Mrio Frias, currently secretary of culture in the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

