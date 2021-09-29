TV Globo cancels Malhao, which goes off the air after 26 years

by

Disclose
TV Globo cancels Malhao after 26 years and 27 seasons (photo: Divulgao)

THE

TV Globo

hit the gavel and decided to cancel the soap opera

mallet

, on the air for 26 years on the broadcaster’s grid. In all, there were 27 seasons of the attraction, which will be replaced by news that are already being discussed internally. The information is from the columnist

Patricia Kogut

.

The next unsung season of

mallet

In fact, it was already in the production phase, but it was canceled and a new schedule for Globo’s afternoons is being developed. It should debut after the season rerun

Dreams

finish. The professionals involved began to be notified this Tuesday (28/09).

Over the various seasons and versions of the telenovela, many actors and characters stood out and the production occupied an important place in Brazilian teen entertainment. Names such as Marjorie Estiano, Cau Reymond, Daniele Suzuki, Jos Loreto, Fiuk, caro Silva and Sophie Charlotte, among many others, went through

mallet

.

divulge
Malhao boosted the emergence of several TV Globo actors (photo: Divugao/TV Globo/Montagem)

Another name that also went through the attraction was

Mrio Frias, currently secretary of culture in the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Disclose
Mrio Frias, Secretary of Culture of Bolsonaro, has already worked in Malhao (photo: Divulgao/montage)