TV Globo cancels Malhao, which goes off the air after 26 years

THE
TV Globo
hit the gavel and decided to cancel the soap opera
mallet
, on the air for 26 years on the broadcaster’s grid. In all, there were 27 seasons of the attraction, which will be replaced by news that are already being discussed internally. The information is from the columnist
Patricia Kogut
.
The next unsung season of
mallet
In fact, it was already in the production phase, but it was canceled and a new schedule for Globo’s afternoons is being developed. It should debut after the season rerun
Dreams
finish. The professionals involved began to be notified this Tuesday (28/09).
Over the various seasons and versions of the telenovela, many actors and characters stood out and the production occupied an important place in Brazilian teen entertainment. Names such as Marjorie Estiano, Cau Reymond, Daniele Suzuki, Jos Loreto, Fiuk, caro Silva and Sophie Charlotte, among many others, went through
mallet
.
Another name that also went through the attraction was
Mrio Frias, currently secretary of culture in the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.