Understand everything about the fight between Lívia Andrade, Pétala Barreiros and Marcos Araújo | celebrities

reproduction Understand the confusion between Lívia Andrade, Pétala Barreiros and Marcos Araújo

Anyone who follows the internet’s controversies knows that the names of three people — Petala, Lívia and Marcos — have been circulating on the networks for some time. The fight has become public since last year, when Pétala Barreiros exposed her ex-husband, Marcos Araújo, 46, on her Instagram profile.

To better understand how this issue is bubbling up so far, the main moments of confusion have been separated. Check out:

End of Relationship

Pétala Barreiros, influencer, and Marcos Araújo, manager of the Festival Villa Mix, had been in a relationship since when Pétala was 14, when they met.

After a few years together and with two children, the couple’s relationship ended in May 2020.

The public fight begins a few months after it ended, at the end of 2020, when rumors surfaced that presenter Lívia Andrade and businessman Marcos Araújo were in a relationship without exposing themselves to the public.

With the rumor circulating, Pétala Barreiros went on her Instagram profile to confirm that she was separated from Marcos, and that the relationship between him and Lívia was real. After this exhibition, the circus was formed. Lívia Andrade did not like having her secret revealed.

At the time, Lívia and Marcos were traveling together, when an unusual episode happened. Pétala revealed on her Instagram that Lívia was wearing one of her sneakers, which had been left behind when Marcos’s house was moved, and even Petala had already asked to retrieve the item.

After that, Lívia assumed a mocking posture posting a montage using Petal’s sneaker.

paternity in question

With tempers running high, Petal exposed Mark’s attitudes after the separation. According to her, the entrepreneur would have a neglectful attitude towards his children, both financially and lovingly.

In a video, Petal explained that Marcos had not yet met his second child, Lucas, who at the time was 1 month old. In addition, the influencer showed her followers an audio in which her eldest son, Lorenzo, would have sent to his father, asking to be able to see him and that he was missing him.

abusive relationship and betrayal

The influencer, in a sequence of videos, reported having lived an abusive relationship, and that at the time, aged 14, she suffered physical and psychological abuse. One of the examples that Petal gives to illustrate the abusive relationship is that Marcos would not let her go to college or have her own bank account, in addition, Petal claims to have been sexually abused.

One of the great controversies of the case is that Lívia Andrade would have had a relationship with the businessman when he was still with Pétala, being, as revealed by the influencer, one of the main reasons for the couple’s separation.

Marcos defends himself

In his defense, Marcos claims to provide financial help to the mother of his children, and even posted a proof of payment addressed to Petal’s mother. On the other hand, Marcos says that he canceled the children’s health plans, as this would be an expense that the mother would have to manage in relation to the pension.

court fight



Currently, Petal has a protective measure against Marcos, who cannot get closer than 300 meters near her. This happened after Petal received anonymous threats and had his house watched. However, Petal is prohibited from citing Marcos publicly, as the court granted the businessman.

In addition, the presenter Lívia Andrade sued Pétala for libel, after saying that the presenter would be her ex-husband’s lover.

DNA test

In recent weeks, the case for the DNA test exam has been booming. At the request of the businessman, Pétala was summoned to perform the exam on her youngest son, Lucas, aged 9 months, who Marcos has not yet recognized as paternity.

On the day of the exam, Petal’s sister, the Yanka influencer, taking her sister’s pains, exposed the situation they were going through. In the recording she made, the presenter Lívia Andrade appears with her arms crossed at the door of the clinic, waiting for Petala and Lucas to leave. Another fact observed was that Marcos and Lívia arrived with several security guards.

barb exchanges

With the relationship assumed, Lívia Andrade constantly sends hints to Pétala in response to her followers. In the latest chapter of the confusion, in an interview with journalist Léo Dias, Lívia says that Internet users are being deceived by Petala: “She looks like a victim, she is a woman, she has two children… Motherhood doesn’t change anyone’s character, not. Character has no gender. It’s not because it’s a woman, it’s a man. Either it has it or it doesn’t. And of course, the way she exposed herself, the things she says to people… You’re buying a pirated product, the kind you take home and only discover it’s pirated when it breaks down”.