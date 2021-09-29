Understand why Richthofen Mansion cannot be seen on Google Maps

The success of “The Girl Who Killed His Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, films that address the events prior to the murder of Suzane von Richthofen’s parents — designed by her, along with her boyfriend Daniel Cravinhos and the brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos, may lead some onlookers to search Google Maps for the address where the crime took place.

Anyone who does this, however, will find the image blurred.

The effect is already used by Google itself to automatically blur faces or license plates, but anyone can request that their property — or any other object that has appeared on the platform — be blurred.

To do this, simply request the blur through a form, which will be analyzed by Google. According to the website’s privacy policy and acceptance of images, sexually explicit content, harassment, hate speech and personally identifiable information are some of the reasons that allow the blurring of the image.

Mansion

The property was sold in 2014, two months after Suzane gave up her parents’ inheritance. The two-story house, swimming pool, office and library underwent a renovation. The wall and gates were painted white, covering the old graffiti and exposed brickwork.

The value for which the mansion was sold has not been revealed.