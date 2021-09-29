Unintentionally, Ana de Armas shows too much with the debut of the new 007

The Daily Mail revealed that Ana de Armas, the new Bond Girl, was betrayed by her cleavage at the premiere party of 007: No Time to Die. When she got out of the car, the James Bond actress’ dress fell to the side, showing her nipple.

Actress faced the situation with ease and just straightened her dress before entering the party in London. Ana de Armas drew attention at the event with a beautiful and long black dress.

Ana de Armas became a strong name in Hollywood. Before the new 007, the actress was in films such as Blade Runner 2049 and the praised Between Knives and Secrets, also with Daniel Craig.

Check out the image of the moment revealed by the Daily Mail below.

New James Bond Movie Hits Theaters

In the new James Bond movie, 007 is retired when he is called on for one last mission. Daniel Craig’s agent must face a new and mysterious villain, who may be connected to his past.

Names like Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Sedoux return with Daniel Craig for 007: No Time to Die.

Among the news are well-known names in Hollywood. In addition to Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah also join the film.

Rami Malek will even be the movie’s villain. His character is called Safin.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga. The screenplay is by Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who complete the work started by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

In Brazil, 007: No Time to Die arrives on September 30th.