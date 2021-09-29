United legend revolts with Pochettino over Messi lying in PSG barrier: ‘Disrespectful’

An unusual moment marked the PSG’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City, by the group stage of the Champions League. In the second half of the match at Parque dos Príncipes, the English were taking a free kick from the entrance to the area and none other than Lionel Messi lay down behind the Paris barrier to avoid the low kick.

The image quickly traveled the world and aroused several reactions. River Ferdinand, legend of the Manchester United, for example, was quite annoyed with the scene, found a ”disrespect” on the part of Mauricio Pochettino and made harsh criticisms of the coach.

“We couldn’t believe it. He’s one of the best in history, if not the best. The moment Pochettino asked him in practice to do that, someone should have come along and said ‘no, no, no, not Messi You can do this. You can’t, it’s disrespectful. It shouldn’t have happened. If I were on the team I would have said, ‘Calm down, I’ll do it for you.’ I couldn’t see Messi lying there, it’s not something you do to Messi “, said the former defender and now a commentator to BTSport.

isolated leader of the French Championship, O PSG back to the field for the competition next Sunday (3) at 8 am, away from home against the Rennes.