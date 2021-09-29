University student who fell off her bike after being harassed says: “I felt like crap” – News

Law student Andressa Lustosa told Record TV who felt like an object after having been played by a man while riding a bicycle last Sunday (26) in Palmas, in the interior of Paraná. She lost her balance, fell and could even have been run over, but she had bruises.

“I was in shock and feeling, as any other woman would feel, going through a situation like this, of an object. I felt like crap, let’s face it. A very unpleasant, degrading situation. It’s disgusting,” he said. .

On social networks, she had already said: “We women don’t have a moment of peace. I leave home to ride a bike and come back all hurt by such a cowardly attitude.”

In the images posted, you can see the moment when Andressa passes by on her bicycle and a car passenger puts his hand out and touches her buttocks. At that moment, she loses balance and falls. Some people who witnessed the action helped Andressa to her feet.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle who harassed the university student will be indicted for sexual harassment and bodily harm, according to delegate Felipe Souza, responsible for the investigation.

The video showing the harassment was shared by the young woman on social networks and went viral. In a press conference this Tuesday (28), the police said that the companion who put his hand on Andressa’s body was detained, and the driver has already been identified.

“They were fully aware and in control of the action. The driver was the one who launched the car towards the victim and the hitchhiker was the one who passed his hand on Andressa,” said the delegate.

If convicted, the penalty can vary between two and ten years, since the penalty for sexual harassment is one to five years, the same interval for cases of bodily injury where there is danger of life.

The delegate also informed that four people were in the car at the time of the incident, one of them a teenager. One of the youths in the back seat said he was against the attitude and reported that all the members of the car were drunk.

Other women reported similar situations. “The problem is entrenched, other women are suffering from it. Harassment is not a joke, it is a crime,” recalled Andressa.