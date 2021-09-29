US-made patch vaccine is more effective than injection, study says

Scientists at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA, have created a 3D-printed, sticker-shaped vaccine that has been shown to offer greater protection than a vaccine delivered by injection.

The innovation consists of 3D printed microneedles lined up in a polymer adhesive and just long enough to reach the skin to apply the vaccine.

The study was conducted on animals and published by the team of scientists in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The results showed that the immune response resulting from the vaccine patch was 10 times greater than a vaccine applied to an arm muscle with a needle prick.

The “trick,” according to the scientists, is to apply the vaccine patch directly to the skin, which is full of immune system cells that the vaccines target.

“By developing this technology, we hope to lay the foundation for even faster global vaccine development, at lower doses, in a pain-free and anxiety-free manner,” the study’s lead author and 3D printing technology entrepreneur said in a statement. Joseph M. DeSimone, professor of translational medicine and chemical engineering at Stanford University and professor emeritus at UNC-Chapel Hill.

This fear of getting a vaccine, in fact, can happen. In more extreme cases, when the fear of needles is pathological, it’s called alcohol phobia, which can cause vomiting and fainting before the procedure. Situations like this need specialized medical support.

Through 3D printing, microneedles can be easily customized to develop various vaccine patches for flu, measles, hepatitis or covid-19 vaccines.

In the statement in which they released the results to the public, the researchers recall that the new coronavirus pandemic showed the importance of vaccination done at an opportune time, but, at the same time, highlighted logistical obstacles, such as having to go to an immunization post, need for a refrigerator or freezer for storage, handling the bottles by trained professionals and, finally, injection in the arm.

“Meanwhile, vaccine patches, which incorporate vaccine-coated microneedles that dissolve in the skin, can be shipped anywhere in the world without special handling and people can apply the patch themselves. vaccine patch can lead to higher vaccination rates,” the scientists highlighted.

There is already a team of microbiologists and chemical engineers formulating RNA vaccines — like the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna — into microneedle adhesives for future testing.