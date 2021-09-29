US Senators Urge Biden ‘Serious Consequences’ If Bolsonaro Causes Democratic Disruption | World

the president of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee , senator Bob Menende z, and three other senators sent this tuesday (28) a Letter urging the government of Joe Biden to make it clear to President Jair Bolsonaro that any democratic rupture in Brazil “will have serious consequences”. In the letter sent to State Secretary , Antony Blinken , the senators warn that Bolsonaro has been making threats to break the constitutional order in Brazil, using “irresponsible” language and intimidating gestures against ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“Given that Brazil is one of the largest democracies and economies in the world and one of the main US allies in the region, the deterioration of Brazilian democracy has implications in the hemisphere and beyond”, say the senators in the letter, which the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo” had access. “We urge you to make it clear that the US supports Brazil’s democratic institutions and that any undemocratic breach of the current constitutional order will have serious consequences.”

Menendez is a well-respected moderate in Washington and, at the head of the Foreign Relations Committee, he has great influence on American foreign policy. In addition to him, Democratic senators Dick Durbin, Ben Cardin and Sherrod Brown sign the letter.

In the letter, the Democratic leader affirms that Brazil should be “a bulwark against undemocratic actors, from China and Russia to Cuba and Venezuela”, who try to undermine democratic stability in our hemisphere. ” A disruption to the constitutional order would be a threat on the basis of this bilateral relationship”, they continue.

Lawmakers urge the secretary of state to make “support for Brazilian democracy a diplomatic priority, including in bilateral discussions related to Brazil’s participation in organizations such as the OECD and the NATO“.

Brazil needs the support of the American government to be the next candidate for accession to the OECD, the so-called club of rich countries. Entering the OECD, which would act as a kind of seal of quality for investors, is one of Bolsonaro’s foreign policy priorities.

And support for Brazil to become a global partner of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) was offered during a visit to Brazil by US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan in August and generated criticism in the US Congress.

“Irresponsible language”

In the text of the letter to Blinken, senators claim that Bolsonaro has made dangerous statements about the 2022 elections, saying that he will not accept the result if he loses and that the election will be rigged if there is no change in the electoral system. Senators say this kind of “irresponsible language” is “dangerous” in any democracy.

Senators also claim that Bolsonaro has carried out “personal attacks” against members of the STF and stated that he would be willing to use maneuvers outside the Constitution to prevent ministers from exercising their legal powers.

“If President Bolsonaro makes good on his promises and openly breaches Supreme Court decisions, it will set a very dangerous precedent for Bolsonaro’s further attempts to undermine the rule of law.”