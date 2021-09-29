US senators urge Biden to warn Bolsonaro of ‘serious consequences’ if there is a democratic break in Brazil

WASHINGTON – Four influential US Democratic senators warned President Joe Biden on Tuesday of the “deterioration of Brazilian democracy” under Jair Bolsonaro, urging him to warn his Brazilian counterpart of “serious consequences” in the event of a democratic rupture in the country before the 2022 elections.

“We ask you to make it clear that the United States supports Brazil’s democratic institutions and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences,” the senators said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Senators expressed fears about the “increasingly dangerous” allegations. de Bolsonaro on the 2022 elections, in which he plans to run for re-election. The letter is signed by Dick Durbin, number two in the Democratic Party leadership in the Senate, Bob Menendez, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Ben Cardin of the same committee, and Sherod Brown of the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry.





Bolsonaro, who was one of former President Donald Trump’s main international allies, has already said that Brazil could see scenes similar to those on January 6 in Washington, when Republican supporters invaded the Capitol in an attempt to avoid certification of the victory of Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The Brazilian president has also stated numerous times, without proof, that the voting system is susceptible to fraud and declared that he will refuse to admit defeat if he loses, saying that “only God can take me out of the presidency”.

“This kind of reckless language is dangerous for any democracy, but it is especially undeserved in a democracy of Brazil’s caliber, which for decades has shown itself capable of facilitating peaceful transfers of power,” the senators wrote.

They also mentioned Bolsonaro’s “personal attacks” on members of the Supreme Electoral Court (STE) and the Supreme Court (STF), noting that they threaten to undermine the rule of law.

“Our association with Brazil should be a bulwark against undemocratic actors, from China and Russia to Cuba and Venezuela,” the senators told Blinken, urging him to make support for Brazilian democracy “a diplomatic priority”, including “in discussions bilateral agreements related to Brazil’s participation in organizations” such as NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

Brazil was declared an “extra-NATO ally” of the USA by Trump and is asking for American support to join the OECD, the so-called “club of the rich”.

In February, Senator Bob Menendez had already sent a letter to President Bolsonaro saying that the relationship with Brazil would suffer if the Brazilian government did not condemn the “incitement to violence and attacks against American democracy” when the Capitol was invaded. Bolsonaro, who was one of the last world leaders to recognize Biden’s victory, never did.

So far, however, the Biden government has been discreet in its public statements on Bolsonaro, despite the US Embassy in Brasilia having issued a statement saying it “has great confidence in the ability of Brazilian institutions to hold a fair election in 2022” at the end of Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s visit to Brazil in early August.

At the time, as O GLOBO published, Bolsonaro shocked the American delegation when he said, at a meeting in Planalto, that he is fighting to avoid being cheated and to compare himself to Trump, who falsely claims that his electoral defeat was fabricated.

Blinken met last week, alongside the United Nations General Assembly, with Brazilian Chancellor Carlos Alberto França, in a commitment that, according to a State Department official, sought to encourage Bolsonaro, skeptical about climate change, to raise the bar. Brazil’s goals against global warming.

Brazil will be a crucial player at the UN climate summit in Glasgow in November, given the Amazon’s role as a carbon sink.

In an interview with Veja magazine on Friday, Bolsonaro said that there is “zero chance of a coup” in Brazil.