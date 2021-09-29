US senators urge Biden to warn Bolsonaro of ‘serious consequences’ in case of ‘breakout’

Senators of the Democratic Party, of the American President, Joe Biden, warned on Tuesday 28 to the “democratic decline” in Brazil with Jair Bolsonaro, noting that the bilateral relationship will be at risk if the Brazilian president does not comply with the rules of the 2022 elections.

The Brazilian president, one of the main international allies of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, said Brazil could see scenes similar to the crowd of supporters of the former US president who, on Jan. 6, invaded the Capitol, trying to avoid certification. of the victory of his Democratic opponent.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four influential Democratic senators highlighted that “a change in the Brazilian constitutional order would put at risk the very base” of relations between the two most populous countries on the American continent.

“We urge you to make it clear that the United States supports Brazil’s democratic institutions and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have grave consequences,” said senators, including Dick Durbin, the number two Democrat in the upper house, and Bob Menéndez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

US senators expressed concern over Bolsonaro’s “increasingly dangerous” statements about the 2022 elections.

Bolsonaro has said, without providing evidence, that the electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud and would refuse to admit defeat. “Only God takes me out of the presidential chair,” he declared in a live.

“This kind of reckless language is dangerous for any democracy, but it is especially inappropriate in a democracy of Brazil’s caliber, which for decades has shown itself capable of carrying out peaceful transitions in power,” the senators wrote in the letter.

They also highlighted Bolsonaro’s “personal attacks” on members of the Supreme Court and the Superior Electoral Court, noting that they threaten to undermine the rule of law.

“Our association with Brazil must be a bulwark against anti-democratic actors, from China and Russia to Cuba and Venezuela,” the senators stressed to Blinken, urging him to make support for Brazilian democracy “a top diplomatic priority”.

The Biden government has been discreet in its public statements about Bolsonaro. Blinken met last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with Brazilian Chancellor Carlos Alberto França at a meeting that, according to a State Department official, tried to encourage Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, to raise Brazil’s goals in the fight against global warming.

Bolsonaro, whose approval rating plummeted in part because of Covid-19’s management of the pandemic, said “the chance of a coup is zero” in Brazil, though some of his supporters have called for military intervention to keep him in power.

