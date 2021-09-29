Vaccination against Covid-19 continues at CCI and in health facilities

The City of Dourados, through the Immunization sector, informs the vaccination schedule for this Tuesday, September 28th.

At the Health Units: Parque das Nações I, Parque do Lago II and Maracanã, vaccination against Covid-19 takes place from 3 pm to 8 pm with dose 2 by Pfizer, dose 2 by Coronavac and dose 2 by Astrazeneca. Doses will be limited.

At the CCI (Coexistence Center for the Elderly) there will be dose 3 from 7:30 am to 3 pm.

Check out the groups that can vaccinate:

Dose 2 Astrazeneca

Can take Dose 2 people aged 18 or over, who took Dose 1 until July 17, 2021. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1, document with photo and CPF.

Dose 2 Pfizer

Can take Dose 2 people aged 18 or over, who took Dose 1 until August 28, 2021. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1, document with photo and CPF.

Dose 2 Coronavac

Can take Dose 2 people aged 18 or over, who took Dose 1 until August 20, 2021. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1, document with photo and CPF.

Dose 3 Seniors

Elderly people aged 60 years or older who have taken Dose 2 until May 27, 2021 may take the vaccine Dose 3, regardless of the laboratory. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1 and Dose 2, document with photo and CPF.

Dose 3 Immunological Comorbidities

People with immunological comorbidities who vaccinated Dose 2 until August 27, 2021 may also take Dose 3. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1 and Dose 2, document with photo, CPF and medical prescription. Without a doctor’s prescription it will not be possible to take the booster dose.

They will be able to vaccinate people with a high degree of immunosuppression (severe primary immunodeficiency, chemotherapy for cancer, solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants using immunosuppressive drugs and people living with HIV/AIDS, use of corticosteroids in doses equal to or greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for more than 14 days, use of immune response modifying drugs, patients on hemodialysis, patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases).

Dose 3 Health Professionals

Health professionals aged 50 or over who took Dose 2 until March 27, 2021. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1 and Dose 2, document with photo, CPF and payslip.

