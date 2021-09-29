Valdivia sends indirect to Neto on Twitter

Chilean midfielder Jorge Valdivia, ex-Palmeiras, sent an indirect to the presenter Neto, from Band, after the classification of the team alviverde for the final of Libertadores.

“Some of the press have again taken no (cucumber emoji). There’s one that must be cursing even the dog, the ‘let’s say in passing’,” Valdivia wrote on Twitter. The phrase “say it in passing” became famous in Neto’s voice.

“Just to remind you that whoever will play in the final is the last Copa Libertadores champion,” added the Chilean.

Still on Twitter, Valdivia celebrated Palmeiras’ vacancy in the decision with a provocation. “It looks like it’s going to have to change the headlines tomorrow,” posted the midfielder.

Palmeiras drew 0-0 in the first game against Atlético-MG and advanced to the final with a 1-1 draw on the return. After losing, Abel Ferreira’s team left everything the same with Dudu. The result placed the São Paulo team in its second consecutive final in the competition.

Palmeiras is waiting for the Flamengo x Barcelona-EQU winner to find out who they will face on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Uruguay.