Vale says all 39 employees were rescued from underground mine in Canada | Economy

Vale announced this Wednesday morning (29) that all 39 employees who were trapped in the Totten underground mine, in Canada, were rescued and are on the surface.
“The rescue was completed safely and everyone is doing well,” the company said in a statement.
The 39 employees were stranded on Sunday (26), after an accident that damaged the elevator that transports employees in and out of the underground mine, which produces nickel.
At the time of the accident, the workers were at a depth of between 900 and 1,200 meters. They needed to exit the mine via a secondary exit ladder system.
None of the miners who were arrested are Brazilian.
“I would like to congratulate our rescue team,” said the president of Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo, who went to Sudbury, Ontario, and met with the employees and the rescue team. “This is great news coming from very difficult circumstances,” he added.
- See images of the Vale mine where workers were trapped
- Miners tell about the accident and the rescue: ‘2 hours climbing stairs’
Area image of the Totten mine, in Canada — Photo: Vale/Publishing
The Brazilian mining company said it will carry out an investigation, “so that the company can learn from the incident and take steps to ensure that it never happens again.”
“Bringing our 39 safe and healthy employees home was our top priority and we are happy that our emergency plan worked,” said Bartolomeo. “Everyone is safe now.”
Production at the mine is temporarily suspended.
See the location of the Vale mine in Ontario, Canada — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
The workers were trapped after an accident on Sunday afternoon damaged the axis of the means of transport (a kind of elevator) between the surface and the underground.
According to Vale, an excavator that was being transported in the access to the mine came off, blocking an access and rendering the elevator inoperative.
Employees left the mine with the support of Vale’s rescue team through a secondary exit ladder system.
The Totten mine started operating in February 2014. The project foresees the production of copper, nickel and precious metals over 20 years.
Vale has 6 mines in the Sudbury Basin region. The company has around 4,000 employees in the area, around 200 of which at the Totten mine.
In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel at the site.
Interior of the Totten mine, in Canada, in image from 2014 — Photo: Maestro Digital/Disclosure