Vatican will cut the salary of those who are absent because they do not have a social security card

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that it will cut the salary of employees who are absent from work for not presenting the health certificate of covid-19 that will be mandatory for entry into the papal state from 1 October.

The Vatican will thus be one of the first nations to force workers to submit documentation.

By order of Pope Francis it was established that, from October 1st onwards, officials and visitors of Vatican City and places under the jurisdiction of the Holy See must present a health certificate of covid-19, however, the first regulation published it did not indicate whether there would be sanctions for non-compliance.

The faithful who participate in liturgical ceremonies and masses that are held in St. Peter’s Square, as well as in the Parish of St. Anna, are exempt from the obligation, although it is not clear whether audiences or the Angelus Prayer are included.

In the case of the Wednesday general audiences, which take place in the Paulo VI room, with thousands of faithful, the obligation will be to wear a mask and maintain distance between people.

With the new decree signed by the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, it is determined that employees who are not in possession of the necessary certifications will not be able to go to the workplace.

“You will be considered as absent without justification and, during the absence, you will not receive a salary”, says the text, about the worker who does not have the documentation.

In addition, employees who do not have proof of vaccination or who have not contracted covid-19 will have the alternative of presenting a negative test result for the disease, issued in Italy.

In the Italian territory, moreover, from October 15th, it will be mandatory to present the health certificate in order to reach the jobs.