Victor and Dynho echo Nego do Borel’s expulsion and suffer serious consequences

After an expressive movement on social networks, pressure from sponsors and even the family of participants, Borel was kicked out of The Farm 2021. Without much information, Dynho Alves and Victor Pecoraro they decided to speculate, but were soon cut off.

The duo was in the company of Sthefane Matos and Mileide Mihaile and talked about Record’s lack of explanations. The funkeiro was disqualified from the reality show on Record after a controversial approach with Dayane Oliveira, who was drunk in bed, who in turn asked his partner to stop trying.

Victor was curious about what happened outside the confinement and snapped: “Guys, what’s going on out there? Did it go bad, didn’t it?”. The dancer bet on a negative repercussion: “That something went bad, it did”.

The actor spoke again, showing himself shocked by the seriousness of what happened in the last few days, and he was making guesses: “Guy, [ele foi] disconnected from the program, this is so serious, brother. Did he have sexual intercourse? Did he have an attempt [de sexo]? What did you have?”.

Preventing the controversy from extending even inside the headquarters of Itapecerica da Serra (SP), the production soon changed the camera that was being broadcast on pay-per-view and it is not known what was said after that. Until then, the subject has not been taken up again.

Nego do Borel was summoned to provide clarification to the Civil Police of São Paulo on the accusations of attempted rape of a vulnerable person in A Fazenda 2021. As reported by columnist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópole, the singer will be heard to give his version about the case.

“The case is investigated through a police inquiry initiated by the Itapecerica da Serra Police Station. The unit analyzes the images of the facts and will hear the suspect. Other details will be preserved in order to guarantee the autonomy of police work”, said the press office in a statement.