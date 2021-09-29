Victor decides to vote for Gui Araujo after pawn complains

This afternoon, outside the house of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui told Victor Pecoraro that Gui Araujo complained about the fact that Victor had used part of an ingredient in the preparation of a cake. After knowing this, the actor decided that he will vote for Gui Araujo in the formation of the farm tonight.

Minutes before, MC Gui and Gui even argued, because Gui said it was wrong for Victor to have used the ingredient in the recipe, and MC Gui defended his colleague, stating that the cake was prepared for everyone to eat.

“He had just eaten a piece and came out here by fire in the stuff,” said MC Gui.

“In the first week, no one ate [a farinha]. Second week, now everyone decides to eat. […] I made a mess for everyone, I didn’t eat alone. There, eat whoever you want. No amount of [farinha], it’s available there. Other things like granola, it’s all there. If it ends today, it will end today. […] You can’t measure that, go there and eat whoever you want,” complained Victor.

The actor even classified Gui Araujo’s attitude as “toddler”. Erasmus said that the issue was not just the end of the ingredient, and Victor added that the problem was that the influencer had “gossip”.

“What’s he doing? He’s playing. Trying to burn,” said Pecoraro.

The funkeiro told Victor that he won’t talk about the game with Gui Araujo, and the pawn agreed.

We don’t take a message. Don’t gossip. This to me is foul play. It’s the same thing as me saying to someone else: ‘Did you see? The person ate ten slices of ham’. Talk directly to the person! Victor Pecoraro

As a result, Bil arrived at the outside area eating the candy prepared by Victor and asked the confinement colleague to prepare more. The actor took advantage of the ex-BBB’s speech to affirm that he will vote for Gui Araujo in the formation of the hot seat tonight.

“I’m not a tomboy, huh. I’m a 43-year-old boy. There, at the time of the vote, I’ll already vote for him and expose: ‘You quit being a tomboy, sending little gossip to others about [farinha]. If you are a correct little man, as you say there, come exchange ideas here, eye to eye. He doesn’t come to give a message, gossip for others, no'”, said Victor.

“He flinched,” Bil replied.

Upon hearing the conversation, Mileide Mihaile told the pawns to stay calm and not fight over an ingredient.