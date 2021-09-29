Video shows when car crashes over dealership receptionists in SP | São Paulo

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when a car falls on the reception of a dealership in downtown São Paulo, on Monday (27) (look above) . Two receptionists, aged 19 and 22, were injured and one of them is in serious condition.

The 29-year-old valet, who was driving the car that caused the accident at the Avenida Rio Branco dealership, was not allowed to drive, according to information from the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP). According to the police report, the vehicle fell from a height of six meters.

According to witnesses, the valet is from a third-party company in charge of washing vehicles. He was returning from the wash to park the vehicle on the mezzanine, on the second floor, when he lost control of the car and crashed the car into reception, hitting the two women.

The valet fractured his leg and was taken to Hospital das Clínicas. The women at the reception were also taken to hospitals. The youngest was seriously injured and was rescued by the helicopter Águia, from the Military Police. She had several fractures on her body and was also taken to the HC. The other victim had minor injuries and was referred to the Santa Casa Emergency Room.

1 of 1 Car falls off the third floor of a dealership and leaves three people injured in SP — Photo: Fire Department/Publishing Car falls from the third floor of a dealership and leaves three people injured in SP — Photo: Fire Department/Publishing

When contacted, Grupo Faria, responsible for the Faria Dealership of Volskwagen, where the accident occurred, informed that “victims, employees of the dealership, were quickly assisted and sent, aware, to hospitals in the region. All the necessary support is being provided to the victims and the causes of the accident will be investigated”.

The case was registered at the 2nd Police Department of Bom Retiro as a culpable bodily injury in driving a motor vehicle and driving without permission or license and will be forwarded to the 77th DP Santa Cecília.