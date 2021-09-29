Violence against women impacts lifelong physical and mental health – 09/29/2021

You’ve probably seen a girl be told to sit cross-legged, not wear sexy clothes, and not have this or that attitude considered sexualized. As if an attitude or clothing were an invitation to the body or to sexual relations. You must also have heard the phrase that in a quarrel between husband and wife, no one takes the spoon.

We need to change these thoughts, they delegitimize the victim and make many women who suffer some kind of violence feel somehow guilty or discouraged to report, but why does society still judge before accepting?

The definition of gender-based violence given by the UN (United Nations) is: “Any act of gender-based violence that results or may result in physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to a woman, including threat of such acts, coercion , arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether in the public or private sphere.”

These violent acts can impact lifelong physical and mental health.

Violence is sometimes not classic, sometimes it is subtle, seductive or the proximity to the aggressor makes the victim let this situation pass without punishment to the aggressor, but with weight and punishment for the victim for several years.

In 2019, 3,737 women were murdered in Brazil, of which 66% were black. This represents that for every non-black woman killed, 1.7 black women die. Another striking feature of society that concentrates violence on minorities.

Undoubtedly, femicide is the most serious and complex form of violence against women, but it is not always gradual, that is, not always the woman who is slapped today will take longer to reach femicide, this violence often reaches extreme situations quickly without necessarily going through stages, so at the first sign to seek help is essential.

To help assist women in situations of violence, there are some public services:

– Reference Centers for Women’s Care: psychological and social assistance, guidance and legal referral.

– Health services aimed at dealing with cases of sexual and domestic violence: with medical, nursing, psychological and social assistance to women victims of sexual violence, including in cases of termination of pregnancy provided for by law.

Without forgetting that UBSs (Basic Health Units) are the gateway to care in many regions, facilitating access and allowing care in places without nearby centers.

Another support, welcoming and counseling initiative is the Justiceiras project, to combat and prevent gender-based violence, it offers legal, psychological, social assistance, medical advice, a support network and free online reception.

Where to ask for help?

In addition to the places already mentioned, it is possible to find guidance in these places:

– Women’s Service Center: telephone exchange 14 hours calling 180.

– Human Rights Brazil Application: application that allows the creation of complaints in an identified or anonymous way.

– National Human Rights Ombudsman: tool that receives complaints and forwards them to specialized services.

In cases of rape, seeking multidisciplinary medical centers as soon as possible makes all the difference, as in this place the victim must receive care, attention to their history, clinical history, gynecological examination, medications against sexually transmitted infections, contraceptives and guidance on the legal aspects.

Gender violence is here in our society in different ways, it is up to society to understand that these attitudes cannot be considered just another problem, the fight against violence belongs to society.

