Virginia Fonseca on criticism of dancing after her father’s death: ‘Fuck you’

The digital influencer Virginia Fonseca he vented on social media about the criticism he received after having shared a little dance recorded on the banks of the Tagus River, in Portugal, where the ashes of his father, Mário Serrão, who died recently, will be thrown.

“Before, it was ‘want to earn money from her daughter’, ‘use her daughter’, ‘do not take care of her daughter’, ‘a terrible mother’, just because I post Maria here (on social networks), as well as post everything. Now, it’s all about my dad. I try to distract myself, ‘your father is dead’; I smile, ‘your father is dead’; I sing, ‘your father is dead,’” she begins, out of breath, on the web.

The influencer, who is the wife of singer Zé Felipe, adds: “Guys, I know my father died, ok? I know and I’m really, really sorry! Only those who have lost loved ones know about the pain… I’m not posting this for people who don’t like me because I know they don’t and fuck it. Post for those who like me, and I’m terrified of losing you. I’m trying to get on with my life because it goes on. My father is gone and will always be the love of my life, but he is gone, nothing will bring him back, and I need to learn to deal with that.”

