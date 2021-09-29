Virginia Fonseca rebuts criticism for dancing after her father’s death

Virgínia Fonseca vented after receiving criticism for her behavior after the death of her father, Mário Serrão. Yesterday, the influencer published a video doing a little dance in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon, Portugal, where she will throw her father’s ashes.

On Instagram, Zé Felipe’s wife said that “it’s not easy” and said that before the criticism was about how she took care of her daughter Maria Alice, who will complete 4 months of life this week.

“Now, it’s all about my father… I have to distract myself, ‘your father is dead’, I post something, ‘your father is dead’, I smile ‘your father is dead’, I sing, ‘your father is dead’ . Guys, I know my father died, ok? I know that I’m really, really sorry,” wrote Virginia in her Story.

[…] I’m just trying to get on with my life, because it goes on… My dad was and always will be the love of my life, but he’s gone, nothing will bring him back and I need to learn to deal with that. I have a family to take care of, my daughter, my husband, my mother and I have to be strong, because I work with my image, but inside, I only know what I’m feeling and it will be like this forever with everything in my life . Only I know what I feel!

She also clarified that she has not yet dumped Mario’s ashes into the river. “I’m waiting for my brothers to arrive in Portugal for that to happen.”

Story by Virgínia Fonseca Image: Reproduction/Instagram