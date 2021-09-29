Vitória x Botafogo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Serie B game

Series B is approaching the decisive phase. This Wednesday, Vitória and Botafogo, with different objectives, face off in a match valid for the 27th round, at 9:30 pm, in Barradão.

Botafogo is the runner-up with 47 points and, if they win, they can increase their advantage in the G4 to 5th place to up to six points. The team led by Enderson Moreira has the feedback of Kanu and Warley, but it won’t have Joel Carli and Rafael.

Vitória, in turn, arrives with the rope around his neck. Leão, without winning for four rounds, occupies the 18th position with 25 points. The team can leave the relegation zone in case of victory and counting on a combination of results in the round.

DATASHEET

Vitória x Botafogo

date and time: 09/29/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Barradão, in Salvador (BA)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

assistants: Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA – SP)

where to watch: Premiere and realtime by THROW!

VICTORY (Technician: Wagner Lopes)

​Lucas Archangel; Van, Wallace, Mateus Moraes and Roberto; Pablo Siles, Gabriel Bispo, William Rend; David, Samuel (Manoel), Caique Silva.

suspended: Marcinho and Fernando Neto

hanging: Dinei, Gabriel Bispo and Thalisson Kelven

Outside: Dinei (injured)

BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

​Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan, Carlinhos; Luís Oyama, Barreto; Marco Antônio (Warley), Chay, Diego Gonçalves; Rafael Navarro.

suspended:-

​hanging: Diego Gonçalves, Diego Loureiro and Romildo

​Outside: Pedro Castro, Gatito Fernández, Romildo and Hugo (injured); Ronald, Joel Carli and Rafael (physical reconditioning)