Vitória x Botafogo: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration

Deputy leader of Serie B, O Botafogo has another decision in the search for access this Wednesday against Vitória, at 9:30 pm, in Barradão, Salvador, for the 27th round. A triumph will be essential for Glorioso to continue with a little fat inside the G-4.

The results of the round put pressure on Botafogo. Direct opponents, CRB and Avaí won, throwing Goiás out of the G-4. The gap to fifth place, which was four points at the start of the round, is now just two. But it can go up to five in case of victory in Salvador.

At the same time, Botafogo can lean even more on leader Coritiba, who stumbled in the round when he drew at home with Confiança. If they defeat Vitória, Glorioso is just three chicks behind the pointer of the table and would open three for CRB, third place.

With only two days apart and a trip in between, Botafogo won’t have defender Carli and defender Rafael, preserved for the weekend’s game against Avaí. Kanu returns to defense after serving suspension. Warley is also available again and can take the lead in Marco Antônio’s place.

Botafogo Embezzlement

Spare, the defender joel carli and the right-back Rafael did not travel to Salvador. The Kayque steering wheel is also embezzled, with muscular discomfort. It is followed by Gatito Fernández, Hugo, Romildo and Ronald (all in transition), as well as Pedro Castro (injury to the right calf).

Hanging from Botafogo

Goalkeeper Diego Loureiro and forward Diego Gonçalves are hanging with two yellow cards. If they receive a card this Wednesday, Botafogo will be embezzled in the match against Avaí, Saturday, at 7 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

The opponent – ​​Victory

In crisis, with the president away, salaries behind and plunged into the relegation zone, Vitória will not have Marcinho, loaned by Botafogo, and Fernando Neto, both suspended. On the other hand, Bruno Oliveira and João Pedro return after serving suspension and Sergio Mota, recovered from injury, is also available.

Retrospect of the confrontation

Vitória and Botafogo have already faced each other 44 times, and the advantage belongs to the Bahians: 17 wins, 13 draws and 14 triumphs from Alvinegro. Vitória scored 66 goals and Botafogo, 60. In the first round, in Volta Redonda, Fogão won 1-0.

Where to watch Vitória x Botafogo

Vitória x Botafogo will be broadcast only through the Premiere channel, in the system pay-per-view. Natália Lara narrates, with comments by Paulo Vinícius Coelho, PVC, and Petkovic.

Arbitration

whistle the game Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo, assisted by Evandro de Melo Lima and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira, all from the São Paulo Federation. The VAR will be headed by Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa) and assisted by Adriano de Assis Miranda, both also from São Paulo.

DATASHEET

VICTORY X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Barradão

Date-Time: 09/29/2021 – 9:30 pm

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa/SP)

Tickets: closed gates

Where to watch: Premiere

VICTORY: Lucas Archangel; Raul Prata, Wallace, Mateus Moraes and Roberto; João Pedro, Guilherme Rend and Pablo Siles; Caique Souza, Samuel and David – Coach: Wagner Lopes.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay; Marco Antônio, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.