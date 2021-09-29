Volcano in the Canary Islands: images taken by NASA in space show the trail of lava | Science

One of the satellites of the American space agency (NASA) managed to capture the moment when lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flows down between the communities of El Paraíso and Todoque, in the Canary Islands. This Tuesday (28), the exhaled material reached the sea. It’s already been 10 days in eruption, after 50 years “asleep”.
Image taken by the Landsat 8 satellite and the Earth Observatory, of the US Special Agency, September 26 — Photo: Landsat 8/Earth Observatory/Nasa
This photograph taken by the Landast 8 satellite shows the volcano erupting on the island of La Palma in true colors, but with a dark trail, failing to capture the bright red. According to the space agency, even though the material was hot and melted, when it comes into contact with the surface, it leaves a black crust, without showing the lava in warm colors.
But just use infrared!
Image shows the lava trail at La Palma on September 26 — Photo: Landsat 8/Earth Observatory/Nasa
Using infrared, the satellite is able to show the lava’s exact path. The smoke that flows towards the northeast contains a mixture of ash, sulfur dioxide and other gases. The day after these images were recorded, a reduction in activity indicated a possible end to the eruption, but then the volcano returned to action. On Monday (27), Cumbre Vieja registered its ninth eruptive fissure after a new earthquake, which forced the removal of another 500 people and raised to 6,000 displaced people.
Image taken by Landsat 8 on September 22 at night in La Palma, Spain — Photo: Landsat 8/Earth Observatory/Nasa
On September 22, three days after the eruption began, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took a photograph with a handheld camera. It has been cropped and enhanced to improve contrast. Some lens items have been removed.
To the left and at the top, in the illuminated block, is Los Llanos, with about 20,000 inhabitants. On your right is El Paso, with less than 10,000 inhabitants. The volcano is below the two cities in the image, giving off lava.
“Although 50 years is a relatively long time for humans, it is a short geological period for a volcano,” said William Stefanov, a remote sensing scientist at the ISS Science Office.
