Volkswagen goes after GM and Stellantis with ID.3 and ID.4 electrics

With ever stricter emission rules around the world, you can’t escape it. THE Volkswagen will enter the market of eletric cars also in Latin America. On Tuesday night (28), the german brand promoted a live direct from the Anchieta factory, in São Paulo, to announce “its biggest sustainable mobility offensive in history”.

So, it was up to the president of Volkswagen in Brazil and region, Pablo Di Si, and the head of the brand in Argentina, Thomas Owsianski, to reveal the electric cars ID.3 and ID.4, which, thus, are officially confirmed here. Although it has not signaled a date for the arrival of the duo, it is certain that the hatch ID.3 will come soon, with sales in the first half of 2022.

The ID.3 is Volkswagen’s current entry-level electric car and therefore the ideal model to face all the latest releases in the category, such as Fiat 500e, Mini Cooper SE and Peugeot e-208 GT, in addition to the (already veterans) Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf. In August, the German brand’s hatchback was the best-selling electric car in Europe, surpassing the Tesla Model 3.

You will also like

Playback/YouTube

Electric market

In Brazil, the electric car segment is still in formation. There are few models available, all with prices above R$150,000, which is the asking price in Chinese JAC e-JS1, the cheapest electric car in the country. This will be no different with the new line ID. When it hits stores here, the Volkswagen ID3 will therefore not be a cheap car.

The Volkswagen model will hardly cost less than its direct competitors. Just to mention, the Fiat 500e costs BRL 239,990, same starting price as Electric Mini Cooper. O Peugeot e-208 GT just got a little more expensive, for R$ 244,990. It’s the new Chevrolet Bolt, which arrives now in October in Brazil, is on pre-sale for R$ 317 thousand.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

electric van in the sleeve

The CEO of Latin America, Pablo Di Si, used the broadcast to talk about Volkswagen’s global strategy. According to the executive, the automaker will invest 73 billion euros in sustainable cars, with the expansion of the ID family, which will have the models ID.Life, ID.5 and ID.Buzz. The latter is simply a re-reading of the nostalgic Volkswagen Kombi, yet totally revamped, electric and retro-styled.

“We will have a lot of news for our region in terms of electrification,” said the executive when showing images of the electric van.

Volkswagen ID.Life (Disclosure)

Clinics in Brazil

According to Pablo Di Si, “some units (from ID.3 and ID.4) are already in Brazil for clinics with clients, journalists and engineering tests”. However, the executive did not specify how many units, nor when these tests will begin.

Without mentioning dates and deadlines, the German brand then dedicated part of the ad to talk about the design of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars. According to Marco Pavone, Volkswagen’s global head of exterior design, one of the challenges of the ID project was to make the electric vehicles not look like the brand’s current combustion cars.