Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 will be sold in Brazil

Volkswagen confirmed the arrival of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric models in the Latin American market and with sales starting in Brazil and Argentina. The duo of minivan and medium SUV will arrive to take a bigger step in the electrification process of the brand’s portfolio here.

Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, says: “Customers in our region can now experience the latest in electrification of the Volkswagen brand in the world”. He continues: “We will have a lot of news for our region in terms of electrification towards sustainable mobility”.

In the specific case of electric models, Thomas Owsianski, President and CEO of Volkswagen Argentina and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen for South America, comments: “The first ID.3 and ID.4 units initially land on the Brazil and Argentina, and will also be presented to the main markets in the region in exhibitions, clinics with clients and test drives”.

Finally, he highlights: “In this way, Volkswagen reinforces its position as the most attractive brand for sustainable mobility in the main global markets.”

About the project, Marco Pavone, World Head of Exterior Design at Volkswagen, brother of José Carlos Pavone, head of design at VW in South America, comments: “One of the challenges of the ID project. it was to make the models not look like combustion vehicles. And we do it in a very special way. The wheels are big, the wheelbase is very long and the front and rear overhangs are short. Not to mention the exclusive design of headlamps and taillights, which guarantee both the ID.3 and the ID.4 exclusive features, whether in the morning or at night”.

According to VW, an ID model can deliver 145 to 299 horsepower, with a range between 330 km to 550 km, both on the WLTP cycle. Highly connected, they are updated via OTA (Over-The-Air).