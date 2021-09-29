Volkswagen presents ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles in Brazil

THE Volkswagen presented for the first time the ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles for Brazil and the main markets in Latin America. In live held this Tuesday (28), the German brand reaffirmed its commitment to the energy transition, which in the country will feature electric, hybrid and flex cars.

“Customers in our region can now experience the latest in electrification of the Volkswagen brand in the world”, says Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America. “We will have a lot of news for our region in terms of electrification towards sustainable mobility”, completes the executive.



21 Photos

It is worth remembering that Volkswagen’s first electrification initiative in Latin America began with the launch of the plug-in hybrid Golf GTE, which arrived in Brazil in 2019 and was discontinued. However, Pablo Di Si highlights that the model was important to help assess electrification in the country and provide valuable information for the company in this regard.

One step further, earlier this year Volkswagen introduced e-up for the first time! 100% electric in Uruguay, a country with the best infrastructure for electric vehicles in the region.

On another front, the German brand chose Brazil to host the Biofuels Research and Development Center for emerging markets. From there, new solutions and technologies will come out that involve the development of flex hybrid vehicles, among other innovations.

Returning to electric cars, Di Si highlighted the importance of these vehicles in the future of the brand and ensured their launch in Brazil as a way to build an increasingly cleaner fleet until reaching the zero carbon target in 2050.



101 Photos

However, he said that it is not yet time to talk about dates and models for our market, which will happen later on. The fact is that the first units of the ID.3 and ID.4 duo are already in the country and, according to the brand, they will participate in clinics with potential customers, test-drives and events.

The first electric car on the MEB platform, the Volkswagen ID.3 is a compact hatchback with up to 550 km of range produced and sold in Europe and soon also in China. The ID.4 has more ambitious plans and will be produced in three continents (America, Europe and Asia), with a view to the global market.

The electric SUV that can run up to 520 km on a charge in the longer-range version was voted ‘World Car of the Year 2021’, the most prestigious award in the automotive industry, and together with the ID.3 received the maximum score (five stars) in Euro NCAP crash tests and safety in the protection of adults and children.

Source: Volkswagen