Warner may return to broadcast Brazilian in the future with club league – 29/09/2021

Warner announced yesterday (28) that it will not continue to broadcast the Brazilian Championship after the current edition of the tournament, exercising a clause in the contract with the clubs – some agreements were going to go until 2024. Even so, the company does not rule out fighting for rights again the main tournament in the country should local football undergo structural changes.

In an interview with the column, the vice president of sports in Latin America, Fábio Medeiros, said that the creation of a league of clubs, a hypothesis that gained momentum this year but recently cooled off, would be important to help in future negotiations for the rights of the Series THE.

“This movement is important for Brazilian football to professionalize the product and without a doubt for the company this centralized negotiation would make it much easier. WarnerMedia“, said Medeiros, citing examples from Chile and Argentina, where the station has the rights of the local League.

“It becomes clearer which product you will have, what to predict for the business and which product to offer to sponsors. This predictability in the product gives you much more peace of mind regarding an investment in the medium and long term. This professionalism helps a lot in decisions of this type, it will help a lot the quality of the product and offer something to the Brazilian football fan,” he added.

Still present in Brazilian football with the transmission of the Champions League, the company believes that, to return to Brazilian football, it would need to have more clarity about what could be explored.

“There has to be more exclusivity for games, a clearer model of what games we’re going to have, which model I can bring to the market and streaming, recent in Brazil and important for us. If it’s interesting and we manage to organize ourselves with a business that it makes sense, let’s go for it, as long as it’s more understandable and has more control over everything,” said the VP.

Warner had an agreement with the clubs until 2024, but chose to exercise a clause that allows the company to leave at the end of this year’s Brasileirão. Among the reasons are the blackouts in the game squares, the current business model, the maximum limitation of games per round and competition with other platforms.

Seven Serie A clubs have a contract with the company until the end of the year: Palmeiras, Santos, Athletico Paranaense, Juventude, Fortaleza, Ceará and Bahia. A deal made with Warner last year made it possible for the deal to be undone without any fines being paid.

Medeiros also stated that the inclusion of a so-called “Globe amendment” in the final text of the Mandant Law did not influence Warner’s decision to stop broadcasting the Brazilian Championship in 2022, but that the new legislation will be important for the future.

“Obviously, if you had more options to choose the games, the product you have is always better. But given other restrictions that the contract already had, it wouldn’t be enough to change the scenario we were in. I would continue with things in the contract that limited a lot. even with the improvement and addition of games. But that was not what influenced our decision, it was already going down that path regardless of the adjustment in the law,” said the VP.

Medeiros also pointed out that the arrival of new players in the market was important for Brazilian football, in addition to the emergence of new platforms.

“With more options and models available, you are open to choosing which one makes the most sense for you. I have three children of different ages and it’s amazing how different their consumption of sports is from what I had in childhood and adolescence. If we don’t go able to understand this and as we are relevant in the available platforms, we will never offer products to attract brands that will advertise. We need to be aware of these changes and the types of companies that will invest in the sport will be increasingly plural.”