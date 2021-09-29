Water crisis: Brazil has a record in August for generating thermal, solar and wind energy, says ONS | Economy

Amid the worsening situation in hydroelectric reservoirs due to the lack of rain, Brazil registered, in August, a record for the generation of thermal, solar and wind energy (through wind), according to a survey carried out by g1 based on data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

The production of energy by hydroelectric plants in the country fell again last month and remains at the lowest level since 2002.

Despite the reduction, hydraulic energy continues to meet most of the country’s demand. In August, it accounted for 50%, followed by thermoelectric (28.8%), wind (16.8%), nuclear (3%) and solar (1.3%).

By reducing the participation of hydroelectric plants in energy supply, the government’s objective is to save water from reservoirs and reduce the chances that the country will face blackouts or a new rationing in the coming months.

However, this reduction needs to be compensated by the increase in generation from other sources. And it is the greater use of thermoelectric plants, especially, that has been responsible for the increase in electricity bills.

Furnas Dam’s usable volume is the lowest for September in 20 years

According to the survey made by g1 based on ONS figures, thermoelectric generation in August was 19,009 average megawatts (MWmed). It was the second month in a row of record production at these plants, which work by burning fuels such as diesel oil and natural gas.

In August, wind farms produced 11,111 MWmed. The solar ones, 870 MWmed. In both cases, last month’s generation was also a record.

Hydroelectric generation, on the other hand, has been falling in recent months and reached 32,961 MWmed in August, according to the ONS.

This figure is the lowest since 2002, when the country was experiencing a water crisis that led to energy rationing.

At the end of August, the government and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced a new level of tariff flag. Called the “water scarcity tariff flag”, it went into effect on September 1st and introduced an additional charge of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kW/h consumed on electricity bills.

The new flag is expected to remain in effect until April 30, 2022.

Also at the end of August, the government announced a program that will discount the electricity bills of residential consumers and small businesses that voluntarily reduce energy consumption.

This program provides a bonus for those who reduce energy consumption between September and December by at least 10% compared to the same period in 2020.

The discount will be R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy saved, within a target of 10% to 20%. Anyone who saves less than 10% will not receive a bonus, and anyone who saves more than 20% will not receive an additional reward.