We apologize to each other, says father after making up with Medina – 28/09/2021

Next Christmas will be special for Cláudio Ferreira. For the first time in two decades, the son’s “Merry Christmas” kiss will not be given at a brief date on the sidewalk in front of the gate. Claudio is the father of three-time surfing world champion Gabriel Medina. And, after 20 years of a strained relationship, the two have plans to finally spend the date as a family.

“It was only this year that he came to talk to me. He didn’t know about many of the things that happened, because his mother always spoke very badly about me. And I said this is the truth, this one, this one. We talked a lot, cried a lot. He said: ‘Dad, forgive me. I’m sorry I was wrong all these years’. I also asked for forgiveness. I often thought badly of him, I thought he didn’t want to see me, but it was Simone doing things from behind, and we were involved. Thank God, the truth remained. We are living the truth nowadays,” Claudinho told Olympic look.

Ever since the oldest surfer became a well-known public figure in Brazil, control of the narrative over Gabriel Medina has always belonged to his mother, Simone Medina, and his stepfather, Charles Saldanha, who took care of his career. Thus, what was always told, whether in press reports or in content with the fingerprints of Medina’s agents, was the story of a happy family nucleus, which circumvented the absence of the biological father.

Claudinho, very few times, gave interviews. Medina’s father has a steady job that is legally considered a misdemeanor. The function is widely known in Maresias, São Sebastião beach (SP), on the coast of São Paulo. Not talking to the press is also a way of not throwing light on this breadwinner, which he promises to abandon by the end of the year, but which is the livelihood of his home and, in the past, helped to feed the now three-time world champion.

While Medina’s mother and stepfather were left with around R$ 20 million in assets in the agreement signed with her son, revealed by Olympic look last week, Claudinho continues to ride Maresias on a motorcycle for work, has never traveled abroad and lives in the house he inherited from his parents in the area farthest from the beach. The family of Felipe, the youngest son of Claudinho and Simone, also lives there. He, his wife and two-year-old daughter were thrown out of their home by their mother and taken in by their father.

Felipe and Claudinho have always been close, both passionate about football. Gabriel had a more affectionate relationship with Charles, a São Paulo native who dropped out of architecture at USP to live on the beach and surf. For Claudinho, Simone made her son’s head. “It was a game she always played with pruning. Gabriel is this, this, this. If he got past that, she would complain,” he says.

The report sought out Simone Medina for messages. Last Thursday (23), she responded about the agreement that defined the sale of the building where the Gabriel Medina Institute was located, but did not agree to give a formal interview. When asked about the father of her two children, she stopped answering. The last message sent by the report was in the late afternoon of Monday (28). The space remains open for her to speak out.

Father and son began to get closer when Medina was still dating Tayná Hanada, whom Claudinho does not name by name. “She was the one who started bringing Gabriel more, encouraging him to visit me. Unfortunately, they broke up until today in a strange way, but I think it was a setup”, he says. He doesn’t say from whom, but several sources heard by the column blame Simone for the end of the relationship. The analysis that the mother wanted to choose who the child would marry is common.

Medina chose Yasmin Brunet, seen as more mature than the surfer, and who helped him open his eyes to certain familiar situations. One, the significant amount of money Gabriel earned and was spent by Simone and Charles. Another, the relationship with the father.

“When he had the opportunity, he introduced me to her. Then Yasmin started talking to Gabriel: ‘Your mother talks about him [de Claudinho] in a way, but when I come here, I’m talking to him normal, sincere, I don’t understand. You need to talk to him more. That’s when they went to Hawaii and got married. An hour before, he called me, told me and I blessed the marriage. When he came back and went to tell his mother, Simone didn’t like it,” says Claudinho.

He says that he always warned his son to read everything he was going to sign and to take good care of his assets. Medina, however, left that responsibility to Simone and Charles. “Now he knows the truth. The Institute building [Gabriel Medina] it was bought with his money, but he trusted his stepfather and mother, and she still says it’s hers to this day. But she didn’t have money to buy it, it was my son who bought it. Now, she wants to sell the land that belongs to my son, but which is in her name”.

Despite the sale of the building, Medina wants to keep the Institute operating in Maresias, in a new location and with new administrators. Claudinho is one of those who defend that the project, which was aimed at high-performance sports, a kind of club to train professional athletes, should start assisting needy young people in the region.