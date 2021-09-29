“We will not tolerate unsportsmanlike conduct”

AS NORRIS AT THE F1 RUSSIA GP REMEMBERED BARRICHELLO AT THE GERMANY 2000 GP

Since before the 2021 Formula 1 season started, there has been a question about Nikita Mazepin. In addition to off-track issues, the Russian is champion of complaints from colleagues for moves he makes on the track – and even against his teammate. FIA – and F1 racing director – Michael Masi publicly caught Mazepin’s attention for the first time now, in late September, for something that happened at last week’s Russian GP.

At the time, the Haas driver was trying to defend against the attack of Yuki Tsunoda, who had his mobile wing open and was overtaking, but Nikita threw the car up at the last possible second while taking the turn. Tsunoda, who had fallen to the back of the pack after a rough start, didn’t like it and made it clear on AlphaTauri’s radio. But luckily for both of them, there was no crash and the race proceeded normally.

Even so, and with months of complaints on the account, Masi has now warned: he doesn’t care about unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Entering turn 12, he moved too late towards Yuki, who was using the DRS. It’s one of the things I’ve said a few times that we’ve given a black and white flag for [um aviso sobre falta de esportividade, algo como cartão amarelo no futebol] before: unsportsmanlike conduct. It’s not something we’re going to tolerate”, said the director to the English website The Race.

Haas pit-stop in Nikita Mazepin’s car at the Russian GP, ​​at the driver’s ‘home’ (Photo: Haas)

Despite the Russian’s record in 2021, with many complaints from colleagues, Masi says that Mazepin’s defensive strategies, although on the edge, are almost always acceptable to the commissioners.

“We judge incidents based on what happened. As for riding styles, we probably have 20 different ones and all with subjectivities. He made a few visits to the commissioners throughout the year. If you look closely, maybe other drivers have had as many or even more,” he concluded.

In a conciliatory tone, Nicholas Latifi remarked on the Haas pilot’s style.

“Always moves too late, nothing to complain about on the radio. That’s what Nikita does. It doesn’t seem like something beyond the limit for me, but he always leaves to make the move at the last moment, which is not good”, he said.

Formula 1 returns on the weekend of October 8-10, in Istanbul, with the Turkish GP.

