What happened to Cristian Cravinhos and how is he today

In 2002, Suzane Von Richthofen and siblings Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos were sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the murder of the girl’s parents. Almost 20 years after the crime, the case that shocked Brazil wins two films on Amazon Prime Video and revives the interest of the Brazilian public. Anyone who has run a marathon The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents wants to know: where is Cristian Cravinhos going?

Cristian Cravinhos de Paula e Silva is Daniel’s older brother, Suzane Von Richthofen’s boyfriend. At the time of the crime, he was 26 years old, and was the first to confess to the murders.

In the films The Girl Who Killed Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, Cristian is played by Allan Souza Lima, known for performances in soap operas on Globo and Record, such as Caminho das Índias, Avenida Brasil, Milagres de Jesus and Órfãos da Terra .

The G1 site explained where Cristian Cravinhos is currently, see below and check out how the confessed killer is doing.

Where is Cristian Cravinhos?

Cristian Cravinhos was sentenced to 38 years and 6 months in prison for the murders of Manfred and Marisia Von Richthofen. The confessed murderer’s sentence is one year less than that of his brother Daniel and Suzane.

At the beginning of the sentence, Daniel and Cristian were inseparable, and shared the same cell. However, after a change in Daniel’s defense strategy, the two fell out and cut off ties.

Cristian got a 149-day reduction in his total sentence, which after other crimes committed in jail, was 41 years and 10 months in prison. Justice allowed the reduction after the inmate proved his work in the penitentiary.

Daniel’s brother also lost the right to open regime, achieved in 2017, after getting involved in a riot in a bar in the city of Sorocaba.

After less than a year in open regime, Cristian returned to closed regime after being arrested and denounced for assaulting a woman in a bar. At the scene, the confessed killer was also caught with restricted-use ammunition.

The PMs who attended the incident also stated that Cristian tried to bribe them to avoid the act and not lose the benefit he had guaranteed a few months ago.

After the occurrence was registered, the court found Cristian innocent of the crime of illegally possessing restricted-use ammunition, but condemned the criminal for the attempted bribery – which increased his sentence by 3 years.

Currently, Cristian Cravinhos is serving a prison term in Penitentiary II in Tremembé. Brother Daniel is already serving his sentence in an open regime, and he even married a biomedical woman.

After the court’s favorable decision to reduce his sentence by 149 days, Cristian Cravinhos still has to serve another 22 years, 10 months and 15 days in prison.

According to information from the São Paulo State Penitentiary Administration Secretariat, Cristian will only be able to leave prison on July 10, 2044.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are available on Netflix.