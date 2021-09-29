What If…? | ep 8 trailer has Ultron with control of all Infinity Gems

Marvel has just released on social networks the official trailer for episode 8 of What If…?, where will we have Ultron as a big highlight. The episode arrives next Wednesday (September 29).

In the plot of this episode, we’ll see what would happen if Ultron took control of all the Gems of Infinity and had won the battle against the Avengers.

What if instead of Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the first Super Soldier? This creative exercise is at the heart of What If…?, the first animated series from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe. The anthology reimagines numerous major events from the movies in game-changing ways, and also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa through voice work before his death.

With 9 episodes confirmed in the first season, What If…? is an animated series focused on alternative realities of the Cinematic Universe Marvel.

The studio’s main stars will return in their respective roles, while Jeffrey Wright acts as Watchman, narrator of the plot.