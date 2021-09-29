what is ADHD and how to make the diagnosis in adults

Inattention, impulsivity and restlessness are some of the most common symptoms among people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Despite being more common in children and adolescents, the condition can also follow patients into adulthood.

ADHD is a neurobiological disorder with genetic causes. Symptoms present the same in children and adults. However, people diagnosed late often notice the disease with a lack of attention and concentration on daily activities, such as studies and work, and difficulties in performing routine tasks.

“The condition is presented more frequently at school age, however, some adults not diagnosed during this period are able to perceive social and professional losses”, says psychologist Gabriella Ciardullo, from the Biotipo clinic. Symptoms are divided into two groups: inattention and hyperactivity-impulsivity.

Diagnosis, however, is not so simple. Gabriella says that, many times, ADHD can be mistaken by laypeople as a lack of interest, bad manners or neglect. Therefore, psychologists and psychiatrists must be sought out to make the correct assessment. “It’s easy to confuse a lack of interest with an inconvenience. The condition is characterized by time of symptoms, family and social history, and by the damage it causes to the individual”, he explains.

See how ADHD symptoms are characterized:

inattention

Difficulty paying attention to work activities;

Seem not to listen when spoken to;

Not following instructions in domestic or professional tasks;

Losing things needed to carry out activities;

Avoid tasks that require constant mental effort;

Frequent forgettings in daily activities.

Hyperactivity-impulsivity

Shaking hands or feet or fidgeting in the chair;

Leaving the classroom chair or other situations where you are expected to remain seated;

Being often “on the go” or often acting as if you were “full steam ahead”;

Talking exaggeratedly;

Give hasty answers before the questions are completed;

Have difficulty waiting your turn;

Interrupt or meddle in other people’s affairs.

Social networks

With social networks and the ease of access to them, it is easy to find videos in which patients and digital influencers talk about the topic, increasing psychologists’ concern about self-diagnosis and self-medication without specialized support.

“Every form of knowledge is very valid. However, it is very important to be careful with self-diagnosis and more careful with self-medication”, ponders the psychologist. “ADHD is a mental disorder that needs to be very well diagnosed and treated so that the individual does not have future damage”, he says.

Treatment

When ADHD is diagnosed early, drug and psychotherapeutic treatments can minimize symptoms in adulthood, making the patient more functional within the expectations of the world, explains the psychologist.

(With information from the Tua Saúde portal)