What to Expect from the Testimony of Entrepreneur Luciano Hang?

× Reproduction/Social Networks

Businessman Luciano Hang, one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s main supporters, testifies today to Covid’s CPI at 10 am.

Hang is appointed by members of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission as responsible for fund a fake news network that would have disclosed information about the so-called “early treatment”. The businessman is also accused of authorizing Prevent Senior to defraud your own mother’s death certificate.

Another point that will be addressed by the senators is the attempt to purchase vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, in partnership with another business owner: Carlos Wizard.

The testimony is seen by senators as one of the most tense in almost six months of investigation. On social media, Hang provoked the members of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission and insinuated that he was willing to be arrested.

“If by chance they don’t accept what I’m going to say, I’ve already bought it… In order not to spend money on handcuffs, I’ve already bought a handcuff, I’ll hand over a key to each senator. And arrest me”, said Hang.

“Mr. Luciano Hang will have to give a lot of explanations and will be treated with the utmost respect by the CPI. But he needs to understand that he won’t be above the law”, said the vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).

Behind the scenes, members of the so-called G7, independent and opposition senators, want to avoid direct clashes with Hang so, in their view, not repeating what happened in the testimony of the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). At the time, Barros managed to irritate the senators and the hearing was closed.

Read what will be the main questions that should be asked to Luciano Hang:

– What are the relationships between Luciano Hang and members of the “Parallel Ministry of Health”?

– What are the Hang relationships with Prevent Senior members?

– Was there any attempt by the businessman to acquire vaccines through the Sinovac laboratory with businessman Carlos Wizard?

– For what reason was the entrepreneur enthusiastic about the so-called “early treatment”?

– Was there any participation by Jair Bolsonaro in the actions to promote “early treatment”?

– Was there funding for websites or blogs aligned with the Planalto Palace? Was there a payment to promote content that preached “early treatment”?

– Were there Hang meetings with members of the Planalto Palace to discuss “early treatment”?

More news