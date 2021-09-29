Whindersson’s ex, Maria Lina denies romance with advisor: ‘Friend of many years’

Former fiancee of Whindersson Nunes, Maria Lina spoke about her personal life. The young woman has denied that she is in a relationship with adviser and friend Roosevelt Cortez. The influencer’s statement came after the news circulated on the web that she had engaged in an affair with the boy.

“It is fitting to clarify my relationship with Roosevelt Cortez, where I have simply been a friend for many years. And that, in these moments of my life, he has been helping, and a lot, on the professional side”, appears in an excerpt of the communication shared by her. on the social networks.

She adds: “People close to us know that our relationship will always be one of friendship.”

The end of the engagement between Whindersson and Maria took place in August of this year. The breakup took place after the two had to deal with the premature death of the couple’s son, João Miguel, who died shortly after giving birth.

Single, Maria started to dedicate herself to the profession of digital influencer. On her Instagram profile, the girl is followed by nearly three million people.

