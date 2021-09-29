Who are the masked artists of The Masked Singer Brasil?

This Tuesday (28), right after the soap opera Empire, TV Globo airs another program from the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil, presented by Ivete Sangalo.

In your column at TV observatory, journalist André Romano found out and anticipated that Priscilla Alcântara (Unicorn) was the great champion of the first season of the reality musical presented by Ivete Sangalo, which will have its last episode aired on October 19th.

The former presenter of Good Morning & Co. disputed the R$ 150,000 prize with Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), Mart’nalia (Alligator) and Chris Vianna (Macaw).

Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn); Nicolas Prates (Monster); Mart’nalia (Alligator); Sergio Loroza (Astronaut); Chris Vianna (Macaw); Sidney Magal (Dogão); Renata Ceribelli (Brigadier); Marcelinho Carioca (Coconut tree); brown (Boi-Bumbá); Alexandre Borges (Jaguar); and Sandra de Sa (Sunflower) are in the cast of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil.

Given the success of this first season, TV Globo should produce a second, in the 2022 grid. Ivete Sangalo is assured so far ahead of the program, which pleased the audience, is a success on social networks and in the advertising medium.