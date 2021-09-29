WHO Director Apologizes for Sexual Abuse by Officials in Republic of Congo | Health

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) apologized for the behavior of the institution’s employees who sexually abused dozens of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and promised to punish those responsible.

“The first thing I want to say to victims and survivors is that I’m sorry. I’m sorry, I’m sorry for what has been imposed on you by people who have been hired by WHO to serve and protect,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on the findings of an independent investigation committee.

Furthermore, it promised “serious consequences” for the guilty.

The independent commission investigating violence and sexual abuse committed by WHO officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo found “structural flaws” and “individual neglect” on the part of the organization.

The abuses were committed by officials, locally recruited and international members of teams fighting the Ebola outbreak in the DRC between 2018 and 2020, researchers say, who interviewed dozens of women who received job offers in exchange for sex or who were raped .

In its opening remarks, the commission of inquiry – launched in October 2020 by the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – paints a bleak picture.

It highlights “the magnitude of incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse in the response to the 10th Ebola outbreak, all of which contributed to increasing the vulnerability of victims who did not receive the necessary help and assistance that these degrading experiences required.”

“It’s a moving read,” Tedros said at the start of the press conference.

WHO’s head of Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said that “as head of WHO” he asked “apologies for what these people, these women, these girls have suffered” and promised to take into account the commission’s recommendations.