Who is The Masked Singer’s Astronaut? Clues indicate Globo actor

The betting exchange to guess who is hiding behind the Astronaut costume of The Masked Singer Brasil had been pointing out several names, and Tiago Abravanel’s was the one that gained the most strength in recent weeks. But it is not Silvio Santos’ grandson who is singing on Ivete Sangalo’s stage, but the actor, comedian, singer and presenter Sérgio Loroza.

The clues that have been given so far have helped the audience to be confused. Even the insistence of the jurors in mentioning Abravanel’s name conditioned a good part of the viewers to think that he was the masked Astronaut.

But Sérgio Loroza is the one who has been ravishing with his performances. And he will also be eliminated in this Tuesday’s episode (28/9) of Globo’s reality show. Check out some clues that point to it below:

Favorite color: pink

Right in the first episode of the reality show, on August 10th, this tip appeared on the screen when Astronauta entered the stage. As much as Tiago Abravanel has a bathroom in his house in pink, Loroza also loves this color, so much so that he has dyed his beard pink several times.

carpe diem

In his debut, Astronaut said: “For me, what is most important is for everyone to enjoy the day without thinking about tomorrow”. Interestingly, the first record released by Sérgio Loroza, in 2013, was titled Carpe Diem, which means “to make the most of the now”.

Big Daddy

Sérgio Loroza has two children: Luiza and João Felipe. Like him, both are singers and songwriters. And in the second performance, Astronaut appeared holding two dolls, one with a girl’s print, the other with a boy’s, and said in sequence: “I like to be with my friends and family.”

geek

Also in his second performance at The Masked Singer Brasil, Astronauta had the following tip revealed: his favorite game is foosball. Interestingly, in an interview with Danilo Gentili, on The Night, in 2014, Loroza revealed that one of her secret talents is her skill in the “toto”.

big guy

In the September 14 episode, it was revealed that the Astronaut is six feet tall. And guess who measures exactly that same value? Yes, Sergio Loroza.

the diarist

Last week, Astronaut said: “There are people who don’t know how skilled I am in everything I do, and think I might end up paying a pain. But I will say that on my planet, a monkey is life”. Loroza is an actor and his most prominent role on TV was Figueirinha, in the sitcom A Diarista.

Vascão and Hilda Hurricane

On the same day, Astronaut released the following sentence: “It all started exactly 100 years after the foundation of my heart team”. Loroza is a supporter of Vasco, which celebrated its centenary in 1998, the same year he debuted on TV, more precisely in the series Hilda Furacão, where he played radio broadcaster Emecê, owner of a seductive voice that drove his listeners crazy.