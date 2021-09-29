Why is the old Richthofen house “blurred” on Google Maps?

Almost 19 years after the murders of engineer Manfred Albert von Richthofen and psychiatrist Marísia von Richthofen at the behest of their daughter, Suzane von Richthofen, the case is still constantly remembered.

What happened came back into the spotlight last week with the release of two films about the barbaric situation on Amazon Prime Video: The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents. The feature films approach the situation from the point of view of Suzane (played by Carla Diaz) and the girl’s then boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, one of the authors of the crimes.

Facade of the house of the Richthofen case on Zacarias Goes street, in Brooklin, south side of São Paulo (2) Current facade of the house where the crime took place, in the south of São PauloFábio Vieira/Metropolis Facade of the house of the Richthofen case on Zacarias Goes street, in Brooklin, south side of São Paulo (5) On Google Maps, house facade is “blurred”Playback/Google Maps Facade of the house of the Richthofen case on Zacarias Goes street, in Brooklin, south side of São Paulo (1) New owners transformed the front of the residence, now whiteFábio Vieira/Metropolis Facade of the house of the Richthofen case on Zacarias Goes street, in Brooklin, south side of São Paulo (3) House is valued at BRL 3 millionFábio Vieira/Metropolis Facade of the house of the Richthofen case on Zacarias Goes street, in Brooklin, south side of São Paulo (6) Requests for “blots” at home can be done on Google Maps itselfPlayback/Google Maps Facade of the house of the Richthofen case on Zacarias Goes street, in Brooklin, south side of São Paulo (4) Street in the south of São PauloFábio Vieira/Metropolis 0

The crime took place on October 31, 2002, in an upper-class mansion in the south of São Paulo, now occupied by new residents. Onlookers who dare to look up the address on Google Maps are faced with a big blur. It is not known exactly the circumstances that led the property to be blurred, but anyone can ask the same for houses, cars and people who appear on the platform.

It is a kind of “complaint”, in which the user explains the reason for the blurring request. The order is sent to Google, which analyzes and fulfills or not the application. Some examples of reasons are: sexually explicit content, harassment and threats, hate speech, terrorist content, child abuse, and personally identifiable information.

the property

Valued at R$ 3 million, according to a report by Veja São Paulo in 2014, the residence had a swimming pool, an office and a library, where Suzane stayed while her parents were killed with iron bars by the brothers Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos.

In October 2014, the criminal gave up the inheritance she would receive, and the house where she lived with Manfred, Marísia and their brother, Andreas, was sold for an undisclosed amount. The place until then looked abandoned, with repugnant graffiti on the walls. In December of the same year, the new residents were already installed in the property.

The facade has been completely redesigned. Before, with exposed bricks, a dark gate and climbing plants, the front was painted in light colors and gained bigger trees.

Case of Richthofen

Suzane was originally sentenced to 39 years in prison in a closed regime, but since 2015 she has served her sentence in a semi-open prison at Dr. Tarcizo Leonce Pinheiro Cintra Penitentiary, P1, in Tremembé (SP). This month, she was allowed to leave prison to study pharmacy.

Daniel Cravinhos ended up sentenced to 39 years and 6 months in a closed regime, but left Tremembé in 2017, after authorization to serve an open sentence.

Daniel’s brother, Cristian Cravinhos, also participated in the murders and was sentenced to 38 years and 6 months in a closed regime. He even managed to get clearance for the open, but after being arrested in 2017 for attempted bribery, he lost his right and will need to serve another 22 years, 10 months and 15 days at P2 in Tremembé.