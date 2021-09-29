Why post-Merkel government in Germany can increase pressure on Bolsonaro?

by

  • Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Post-Merkel government must increase diplomatic distance with Brazil, experts say

The preliminary results of the German elections indicate a narrow victory for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) over the conservative alliance led by Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The formation of the new government may still take a few months, but the main scenario would involve a coalition between the SPD (the most voted), the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). But how can this election, which takes place over 9,000 kilometers away, affect life here in Brazil?

Specialists in relations between the country and Germany believe that this political composition should further increase the diplomatic distance between the two countries and impose more pressure on Brazil on issues such as trade and the environmental agenda.

Germany is one of Brazil’s main trading partners. According to the Ministry of Economy, the country was the seventh largest buyer of Brazilian products in 2020, with imports of US$ 4.1 billion. In the same period, Germany was the third largest exporter to Brazil: R$9.3 billion.