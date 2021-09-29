Will Real Madrid’s Champions League game be on TV? Where to watch live and online · TV News

Real Madrid and Sheriff take the field this Tuesday (28), at 4 pm, in a duel valid for the second round of the Champions League. The game will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Spain. The live and online broadcast will be from HBO Max; it won’t show on open TV (SBT) or pay (TNT and Space).

The streaming service of the WarnerMedia group is the “home of the Champions” in Brazil and passes all the matches of the competition. To subscribe to it, it is necessary to access the website hbomax.com or download the application, available on smart TVs and mobile devices.

The platform’s standard plan costs R$27.90 per month, or R$239.90 in the 12-month loyalty package. It is available for any type of screen, with HD or 4K content. The cheapest option is exclusive for mobile devices and costs R$19.90 per month. If closed by the annual plan, the user pays R$169.90.

Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan in their debut 1-0, with a goal by Brazilian Rodrygo. Sheriff, a team from Moldova, surprised Shakhtar Donetsk and beat the Ukrainians 2-0 in the first round of the Champions League.

Probable escalations

Real Madrid

Courtois; Valverde (Lucas Vázquez), Éder Militão, Alaba and Nacho Fernández; Camavinga (Asensio), Casemiro and Modric; Hazard, Vini Jr., and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

sheriff

Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto and Cristiano; Kolovos, Addo and Thill; Traoré, Yakhshiboev and Castaneda. Technician: Yuriy Vernydub

Champions League live

See below the Champions League schedule, with the days, times and where to watch the games in the second round of the group stage:

Tuesday (28)

13:45 – Shakhtar Donetsk x Internazionale – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Ajax x Besiktas – Space and HBO Max

16h – PSG x Manchester City – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

16h – Milan x Atlético de Madrid – Space and HBO Max

4 pm – Real Madrid vs Sheriff – HBO Max

4 pm – Borussia x Sporting – HBO Max

4 pm – Porto x Liverpool – HBO Max

4 pm – RB Leipzig x Club Brugge – HBO Max

Wednesday (29)