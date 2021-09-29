Will Smith assumes open marriage to Jada: “Trust and freedom”

posted on 09/28/2021 11:23 AM



(credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP)

Actor Will Smith ended the rumors and assumed that his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith is no longer monogamous and that the two are currently in an open relationship. In an interview with the American edition of the magazine QC, he said his wife never believed in conventional marriage.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage. She had family members who were in an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way from how I grew up,” explained Will, who further stated that the decision was not made. one time.

“There were endless and meaningful discussions about what is perfect in a relationship. For most of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, even though we didn’t think of monogamy as the most perfect form of relationship,” he said.

For him, things got better after the two gave more “confidence and freedom to each other”. Will assumes that the two believe that marriage “can’t be a prison”: “I don’t suggest this path to anyone. of love.”

For some time now, the matter has become one of the most talked about after rapper August Alsina said he had been in love with Jada for many years, claiming that the case had Will’s approval. At the time, Jada and the actor said that it all took place at a time when they were apart. However, Will insisted on defending his wife’s image and revealed that he was also getting involved with someone else.

He says that the fact that the subject became public made it seem like she was the only one having new experiences: “The audience has an impenetrable narrative. Once the audience decides something, it is difficult or impossible to dislodge the images, ideas and perceptions.”

The two have been married since 1997 and have two children, Jaden and Willow. The artist also has Trey, son of his relationship with actress Sheree Zampino, from whom he divorced in 1995.