Will Smith confirms that he lives an open marriage with his wife

Actor Will Smith revealed that his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith is no longer monogamous. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” the interpreter of Um Maluco no Pedaço said in an interview with the American edition of GQ magazine. “She had family members who were in an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way than I did,” he added, confirming rumors that he was in an open marriage.

“There were endless and meaningful discussions about what is perfect in a relationship,” he said. “For most of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, even though we didn’t think of monogamy as the most perfect form of relationship.” Married to Jada since 1997, Will noted that both he and his wife believe that marriage “can’t be a prison.” “I don’t suggest this path to anyone. But the experiences that the freedoms we give each other and the unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love.”

According to Will, although Jada’s involvement with rapper August Alsina, which eventually became public, sent a message that his wife was the only one who was experimenting with other partners, he admits that he has also enjoyed the freedoms of the relationship. “The audience has an impenetrable narrative,” he commented. “Once the audience decides something, it’s difficult or impossible to dislodge the images, ideas and perceptions.”