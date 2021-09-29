Windows 11: Eight Things You Need to Know Before Installing Your System | Operational systems

Windows 11: Everything You Know About Microsoft’s New System

In addition to coming with a redesigned and more modern graphical interface, Windows 11 will also have support for Android apps and integration with the latest technologies, which will facilitate gameplay on PCs. TechAll separated a list of things you need to know before installing the new operating system.

1. How do I know if my computer is compatible?

Windows 11 requires some hardware features that are a bit more specific and may not be on the datasheet of older or lower-end PCs. To find out if your computer is compatible with the system, the best way is to use PC Health Check, Microsoft’s official requirements checking tool.

Found on the Windows 11 website, the file is easy to install and use: just run it and it will examine your computer’s hardware and determine if it’s compatible with the new version of the system. In case of a negative result, the program will display a diagnosis that clarifies your PC’s problems and limitations.

2. Is the upgrade really free?

Yes, for all Windows 10 users. As long as your computer is compatible, you will be able to update the operating system at no additional licensing cost. Although free, the upgrade to Windows 11 has some requirements: users must be online to activate the upgrade, and system usage will depend on a valid Microsoft account.

For those who do not have a valid Windows 10 license, the upgrade can be done at an extra cost. But so far, Microsoft has not released final prices for domestic editions of the product.

3. Do I have a time limit for the free upgrade?

Microsoft has been vague about the Windows 11 free window. The most recent information on the matter is from July, when Microsoft released to the press that while there are no deadlines set at this time, it is possible that a deadline for the upgrade free of charge is established in the future.

Microsoft also stressed that, even if it decides to apply a limit, that date should not be less than one year of commercial availability of the operating system in the market. In practice, this means that, at worst, the free migration to Windows 11 would go until October 2022. The trend, however, is for the deadline to be even more generous.

4. I want to stay with Windows 10. Can I?

Yes, the upgrade is not mandatory. Windows 10 will continue to function normally, including the right to new updates. The big thing is that Microsoft’s focus will no longer be the old version, which could result in leaner updates.

Officially, Windows 10 support is guaranteed until October 2025, the date that marks the 10th anniversary of the platform’s availability. Therefore, the user should receive improvements, new features and security fixes regardless of the pace of Windows 11 updates.

5. What will happen to my files if I upgrade to Windows 11?

By default, all your files and data will be transferred on auto update. The upgrade is similar to the one presented in the process of upgrading Windows 8.1 computers to 10.

However, it is noteworthy that Microsoft should also release the Windows 11 ISO. With the final images of the operating system, it will be possible to perform completely clean installations. Although more labor intensive, this method yields better performance and can be a more efficient migration option for those who have up-to-date backups.

6. Which edition will I receive when I upgrade?

The upgrade will be done to the same edition you have on your Windows 10 computer. This means that “Windows 10 Home” users, for example, will get Windows 11 Home. Those who have a license for the “Pro” version will have access to its equivalent in the new operating system.

The distinctions between the editions are more or less the same: the “Pro” version of Windows 11 will have features more aimed at corporate networks, such as a group policy application tool, Azure directory and a more configurable update tool, suitable for use in companies.

7. If I don’t like Windows 11, can I go back to Windows 10?

Yes. According to Microsoft, after upgrading to Windows 11, users have a period of 10 days to return to Windows 10 while keeping files and data on the device. After the 10 days, however, you will need to prepare a Windows 10 installation media with an ISO system image and format the computer, performing a clean OS installation.

At least so far, Microsoft hasn’t said whether it will offer some simple way to roll back the upgrade in the long run for those who prefer to revert back to Windows 10. In previous releases, this type of measure was possible.

8. Is it better to upgrade or buy a new Windows 11 PC?

You don’t need a new computer to run Windows 11 – if your system supports it. However, if your current machine does not offer the recommended minimum, you may need to invest in upgrades to meet the hardware requirements needed to run the new version of the operating system.

In cases where the incompatibility is due to the absence of the TPM security module, Microsoft informs that the user can install Windows 11 on the PC. The only big restriction is that, in these cases, the computer will not have access to security updates.

