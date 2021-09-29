With 30 classifications in 38 knockouts since 2018, Athletico puts the cup stage to the test for a spot in the final of the Sudamericana | athletico-pr

the athletic puts her cup stage to the test in search of a place in the South American decision. From 2018 until now, there are 30 classifications in 38 knockout matches. During this period, the club won the 2018 Sudamericana, the 2019 Brazil Cup and the 2019 J. League/Conmebol, in addition to three state championships.

Athletico will seek the 31st classification in the game against Peñarol. And Hurricane is in advantage after having done 2-1 in the first leg, in Uruguay. With this, the club guarantees the place if they win, draw or even lose by 1-0, since the away goal is a tie-breaking criterion.

The game between Athletico and Peñarol will be this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada. ge follows everything in real time.

In the last four years, Athletico has suffered only eight eliminations: for Cruzeiro in the 2018 Brazil Cup, Rio Branco-PR in the 2018 state, FC Cascavel in the 2021 state, Boca Juniors in the 2019 Libertadores, River Plate in the 2019 Recopa and at Libertadores 2020 and Flamengo at the 2020 Super Cup and 2020 Brazil Cup.

On the other hand, the club went to Fortaleza, Flamengo, Grêmio and Internacional to win the 2019 Brazil Cup, in addition to having surpassed Newell’s Old Boys, Peñarol, Caracas, Bahia, Fluminense and Junior Barranquilla to win the 2018 South American Championship .

Commentator Guilherme de Paula, from Rádio Transamérica Curitiba, cites the “knockout routine” as fundamental to this transformation into a cup team and sees 2018 as the starting point.

– What makes the difference for you to become a strong club in knockouts is the knockout routine, especially in decisive phases. This happened to Athletico. Of course there is a starting point, which is 2018, the Sudamericana, but since then Athletico has managed to be competitive against the biggest clubs in South America and has the experience of going through knockouts – assesses Guilherme de Paula .

The list of clubs eliminated by the 2018 Hurricane here also has names like Shonan Belmare (in the 2019 J. League/Conmebol), Coritiba (in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 states), Londrina (in the 2018 and 2020 states), Ceará and São Paulo (in the 2018 Brazil Cup).

Despite the eliminations for River (Recopa) and Boca (Libertadores) in 2019, the games against the Argentine giants had a large share of contribution to this red-black transformation.

– This is my perception and the evaluation of those who participated in that. Tiago Nunes sometimes said that those games transformed Athletico. There’s even that curious statement by Luxembourg, when he was Vasco’s coach in 2019, which he calls Athletico the most Argentinean team in Brazilian football. And Athletico won this skin, but it came with the knockout routine – concludes Guilherme de Paula

In the current season, the score is 6-1 in favor of Athletico. The club went through Paraná Clube, Avaí, Atlético-GO, Santos, América de Cali and LDU. He suffered his only elimination for FC Cascavel, when he used a mixed team in the semifinals of the Paraná Championship.

Athletico is trying to consolidate its cupping spirit against Peñarol, at 9:30 pm this Thursday, in Baixada. If it passes, Hurricane will face Bragantino or Libertad in the final of the Sudamericana.

In addition, the club is in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Athletico will face Flamengo at the end of October, on the 20th (in the Baixada) and 27th (in the Maracanã). Whoever passes will get Atlético-MG or Fortaleza in the decision.

Victims of Athletico since 2018

Caxias (Brazil Cup 2018) Tubarão (Brazil Cup 2018) Ceará (2018 Brazil Cup) São Paulo (2018 Cup of Brazil) Newell’s Old Boys (2018 South American) Peñarol (South American 2018) Caracas (2018 South American) Bahia (South American 2018) Fluminense (South American 2018) Junior Barranquilla (2018 South American) Maringá (2018 Paranaense Championship) Londrina (2018 Paranaense Championship) Coritiba (2018 Paranaense Championship) Fortaleza (2019 Cup of Brazil) Flamengo (2019 Cup of Brazil) Grêmio (Brazil Cup 2019) International (Brazil Cup 2019) Rio Branco-PR (2019 Paranaense Championship) Coritiba (2019 Paranaense Championship) Toledo (2019 Paranaense Championship) Shonan Bellmare (J. League/Conmebol 2019) Londrina (Paranaense Championship 2020) FC Cascavel (Paranaense Championship 2020) Coritiba (Paranaense Championship 2020) Avaí (Brazil Cup 2021) Atlético-GO (2021 Cup of Brazil) Santos (2021 Cup of Brazil) Paraná Clube (Paranaense Championship 2021) America of Cali (2021 South America) LDU (South American 2021)

Athletic villains since 2018

Cruzeiro (Brazil Cup 2018) Rio Branco-PR (2018 Paranaense Championship) Flamengo (Brazil Cup 2020) Flamengo (2020 Super Cup) Boca Juniors (2019 Liberators) River Plate (2019 Cup) River Plate (2020 Liberators) FC Cascavel (Paranaense Championship 2021)

Athletico's upcoming games 🌪️

Athletic vs. Guild: 09/26, Sunday, 6:15 pm – Download

Athletic x Peñarol: 09/30, Thursday, 9:30 pm – Download

Flamengo x Athletic: 10/3, Sunday, 4 pm – Maracanã

Atlético-GO x Athletico: 06/10, Wednesday, 7pm – Antônio Accioly

Athletic x Bahia: 10/09, Saturday, 7pm – Low