With 818 new deaths, Brazil surpasses a total of 595,000

Brazil recorded 818 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total number of deaths from the disease exceeded 595,000, reaching today 595,520. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 569 people have died from covid-19 in the past seven days, indicating a stable trend of -5% compared to 14 days ago. There are already four consecutive days of stability in the moving average of deaths.

Today, the country also completes 15 days with an average above 500. The number reached below 500 between the 8th and 13th of September, but rose again a week after the September 7th holiday.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Fourteen states had a drop in the moving average, while six had stability. Another six and the Federal District were discharged. It’s the smallest number of booming states in eight days.

Of the regions, three had a decrease: Center-West (-18%), Northeast (-19%) and North (-18%). The Southeast (-2%) and South (5%) were stable.

Today, 16,904 new cases have been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,381,393 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (19%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-25%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (0%)

São Paulo: stable (5%)

North region

Northeast region

Paraíba: stable (-10%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-42%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (57%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-31%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-9%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (1%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-22%)

Ministry of Health data

Brazil has notified 793 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, the disease has caused 595,446 deaths so far, according to the folder.

The ministry also reported that there were 15,395 positive diagnoses for covid-19 between yesterday and today across the country. With this, Brazil reached a total of 21,381,790 confirmed cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,383,243 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 403,101 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.