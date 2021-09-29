With a fortune of over US$ 200 billion, Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world – Link

Musk’s comings and goings to the billionaires’ podium are driven by Tesla’s growth and also by SpaceX’s momentum.

Businessman Elon Musk returned to occupy the position of richest person in the world, according to a survey released by Forbes magazine this Tuesday, 28. Musk now has more than $200 billion in equity, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former leader of the ranking. Musk, owner of SpaceX, and Bezos, of Blue Origin, are in a billion-dollar contest for space.

Musk’s resumption of leadership is due to Tesla’s good moment, whose shares have been rising since last year. On Monday, 27, Musk accumulated US$ 3.8 billion with the company’s shares, closing the trading session with US$ 203.4 billion. Tesla ended the day with a market valuation of more than $792 billion.

The businessman also benefited from the 0.6% drop in Amazon shares also on Monday, which made Bezos lose US$ 1 billion and lead the ranking. Although the amount seems large, the Amazon founder continues to accumulate US$197.7 billion, according to the magazine. Bezos reached a net worth of US$ 200 billion in August of last year.

It’s not the first time Musk has reached the top of the podium of the richest people in the world. In January, the businessman occupied the first place in the ranking for a brief period, when he surpassed Jeff Bezos. The following month, the owner of Tesla returned to second place, surpassed again by Bezos. In April, it even dropped to third place in the billionaires ranking, with the rise of Bernard Arnault, owner of Louis Vuitton.

Musk’s comings and goings to the billionaires’ podium are driven by Tesla’s growth and also by the good momentum of SpaceX, which this month successfully completed its first orbital flight with civilians. Musk has yet to comment on the resumption of leadership.